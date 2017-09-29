× School bus may have run red light, causing Chesterfield crash that injured 3

CHESTERFIELD, Va. – Three patients have been transported to a local hospital, according to Chesterfield Fire officials, after a crash involving a school bus.

A school bus leaving private school was involved in a crash with a SUV, at East Hundred Road and Enon Church.

According to Chesterfield Police, the preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the bus may have run a red light.

The bus struck the SUV, causing the SUV to roll over. So far, the driver of the bus has been transported to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

There are no life-threatening injuries, but some minor injuries.

Developing.