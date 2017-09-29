Police: Suspected DUI driver hits Chesterfield school bus

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a school bus crash in Chesterfield County.

One student and the school bus driver were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police on scene.

“The investigation indicates that a school bus was traveling south on Rockdale Road when it was struck on its passenger’s side by a Jeep Cherokee that was traveling north on Lindell Road,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “At this point, police are investigating the possibility that the driver of the Jeep was intoxicated; the driver of the Jeep is in custody.”

Police on scene indicated the driver of the Jeep ran a stop sign.

The bus was taking students home from Monacan High School, according to a Chesterfield Schools spokesman. There were nine students on the bus when it was hit.

The police investigation into the accident is ongoing.

