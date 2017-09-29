Suspicious fires burn at Chesterfield apartment complex

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of two suspicious fires that burned Friday morning at an apartment complex on Remuda Drive, off Route 1, in Chesterfield County.

One fire was reported at 5411 Remuda Drive.

The second fire a few doors away at 5415.

No one was hurt in either fire.

Firefighters were called to the apartment at 5411 Remuda Drive Friday morning when neighbors reported smelling smoke.

When fire crews arrived, they found a small fire burning in corner of a nearby, unoccupied apartment. Those fire crews were able to quickly extinguish that fire.

While firefighters were there, another neighbor reported someone set a fire outside their apartment door.

The neighbor, at 5415 Remuda Drive, was able to put out the fire without the fire department being called.

The Fire Marshall will investigate the cause of the fires in an effort to determine whether or not they were intentionally set.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.