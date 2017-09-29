Driver who escaped police on I-95 arrested in Henrico parking lot

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — George Gentry, of Chesterfield, was arrested Friday near Parham Road and Magellan Parkway in Henrico County.

Gentry, who was wanted for Attempted Capital Murder of a Police Officer, was driving a Ford Escape when he escaped police Thursday night after a pursuit along Interstate 95 in Richmond. Gentry, police said, refused to stop when officers tried to pull him over on I-95 south near Exit 73.

“During the course of the pursuit, as it re-entered the city of Richmond, Richmond Police lost sight of the suspect vehicle and the pursuit was discontinued,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said about Thursday’s pursuit.

The Attempted Capital Murder charge stemmed for an earlier incident in which Gentry allegedly backed his vehicle into a Henrico Police detective attempting to serve him a warrant on Jeff Davis in Richmond.

