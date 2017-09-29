Friends claim Mega Millions prize

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Friends David Budnick and Roger Wingo have been playing Mega Millions together for about five years.

This month, their persistence paid off.

“I told him when we started playing that we’ll win $1 million,” Budnick said.

David, an exercise therapist, was right.

Using the computer to select their Easy Pick numbers, the friends matched the first five winning numbers in the September 26 Mega Millions drawing.

After he realized they won $1 million, David called his friend in the middle of the night to deliver the good news.

“I thought he’d rolled over on his phone,” Roger, a mail carrier from Amelia, said.

To prove they won, David sent Roger a photo of the winning ticket purchased at the Hari Sai Exxon on Ridgefield Parkway in Henrico’s far West End.

“It was a good night,” David said.