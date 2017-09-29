Dinwiddie man in custody after hour-long standoff with police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- A suspect is in law enforcement custody after an hour-long standoff ended outside a Dinwiddie County home Thursday night, Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6.

Those sources said Virginia State Police and Dinwiddie County responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 20500 block of Harris Road.

Sources say the a woman was barricaded inside the home with small children, while her husband was outside the home firing shots. Crime Insider sources say the man was intoxicated.

Deputies say the husband and wife were arguing.

After an hour-long standoff, investigators were able to take the suspect into custody peacefully.

The suspect has been arrested for domestic assault and reckless handling of a firearm, according to the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office.