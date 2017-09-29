Demolition date finally set for Colonial Heights courthouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. --Time is running out for the Old Colonial Heights Courthouse. It's set for demolition starting October 11, with the project completed by November 1.

It's taken four years to get started though.

When Kroger announced plans to purchase the property, they were set to tear down the building to begin construction of a new grocery store.

But that never happened.

Dates for the demolition came and went and no new construction ever started.

The building sat empty and deteriorated.

This past June, Kroger officially said they were not building in Colonial Heights.

Colonial Heights Mayor Greg Kochuba says the property is about to see a major change.

"I did meet with Kroger about two weeks ago," Kochuba said. "They have signed a contract with the demolition company, the demolition is supposed to start on October 11th and be done by November 1st".

The Mayor also says City Council still has a final say in what happens with the property once the old building is gone.

"There are some options in the contract," Kochuba said. "There's two options, the City can buy back the property or they can refuse anybody that the Kroger sells that property to"."