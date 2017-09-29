A nurse, who was out shopping, jumps in to deliver a baby at Target

Tanya St. Preux went into a store to pick up some stuff — and left with a newborn.

The Georgia woman was shopping at her neighborhood Target this week when she went into labor. Lucky for her, Caris Lockwood happened to be there at the same time. And Lockwood is a labor and delivery nurse.

So, right by the store’s entrance, Lockwood put her experience to work. And with an assist from Target employees, she delivered St. Preux’s baby: a healthy 7 lb., 10 oz. boy named Maleek.

“Caris was God-sent and amazing. She was sweet and caring and exceeded everyone’s expectations. She went way over far and beyond,” St. Preux said after the delivery, according to a statement from Piedmont Healthcare. That’s the hospital where Lockwood works.

“I’m grateful to God she and her sweet baby boy were safe,” Lockwood told CNN. “It was a gift to me to be able to help.”

CNN was unable to reach St. Preux.

“We commend the nurses and medical staff, as well as the Target team members, who jumped in to help a woman who delivered a baby in a Target store in Georgia,” Target spokeswoman Jenna Reck said in a statement to CNN. “We’re happy to hear that the mother and baby are doing well and wish them all the best.”