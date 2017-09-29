A mother’s love letter to her daughter.

RICHMOND, Va. – Authors Atiya Chase and Daneya Jacobs visit our studio to talk about their children’s book “I Love Your Brown”. Atiya and Denaya, two friends and mothers, penned this book to celebrate and inspire both their daughters and young girls everywhere with a message to “love the skin you’re in”. The book, which features photos of real girls, is a celebration of brown girl beauty in hopes to encourage and empower young women to be who they are, unapologetically. Atiya and Denaya will be reading and signing their book this Saturday, September 30th, at 11 am at the Little Nomad in Richmond. For more information you can visit http://iloveyourbrown.com/