Sweet Leanne’s Guinness Mint Chocolate Mousse

RICHMOND, Va. – Leanne Fletcher of ‘Big Herm’s Kitchen’ joins us to make a sweet dessert featuring Irish stout. Leanne whips up a “Guinness Mint Mousse” with the famous beer and Ande’s mints, but says you can use any flavor of stout you’d like. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N. 2nd St. Richmond, VA 23219, and for more information you can visit http://www.bighermscatering.com/

Guinness Mint Mousse

Ingredients:

· 1/4 cup stout beer, such as Guinness

· 3/4 cup heavy whipping cream

· 4 ounces semisweet chocolate, chopped

· 1 ounce Andes mints

· 1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon granulated sugar

· 2 egg yolks

· 2 egg whites

· Grated chocolate, for garnish

Directions:

1. In a large saucepan, heat the beer and 1/4 cup cream until bubbles start the form. Remove from the heat and whisk in the chocolate and Andes until melted.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together 1 tablespoon sugar and egg yolks. Whisk in a little bit of the chocolate mixture then pour back into the saucepan. Cool 15 minutes.

3. In a medium bowl, beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form. Fold the whites into the chocolate. Pour the mixture into two mini pint glasses. Chill for at least 1 hour or until set.

4. In a large bowl, beat the remaining 1/2 cup cream until it thickens. Gradually beat in the remaining 1 teaspoon sugar. Beat until stiff peaks form. Pipe whipped cream on top of mousse and garnish with grated Andes mint