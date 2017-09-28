Suspect in custody after police chase in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – One person is in police custody after a police chase in Richmond Wednesday night.

Police said the incident started around 9:30 p.m. in the city’s East End when officers chased the driver of a stolen vehicle.

The chase came to an end on the city’s Northside when the driver fled the vehicle after being cornered at a dead end. Police say the suspect fled the vehicle on foot, but was captured by police.

There is no word on the suspect’s charges at this time.

