Wanted fugitive escapes police after chase on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police and Virginia State Police were involved in a police chase on Interstate 95 Thursday evening.

State Police said at 6:44 p.m., at the request of Richmond Police, a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle headed south on I-95 near Exit 73.

Police said a pursuit was initiated after the suspect refused to stop.

“During the course of the pursuit as it re-entered the city of Richmond, Richmond Police lost sight of the suspect vehicle and the pursuit was discontinued,” said a State Police spokesperson.

Richmond Police said the suspect involved in the chase is a fugitive, wanted by the US Marshals. They would not specify what charged they were wanted for.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett that the suspect is wanted on attempted capital murder charges.

Police said the suspect was driving a red Ford Escape.

