Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck on Forest Hill Ave.

RICHMOND, Va. – A pedestrian is fighting to survive after being hit by a car on Forest Hill Avenue Thursday evening.

Police said the crash happened around 6:07 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Forest Hill Ave., near Sheila Lane.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver stopped at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

There is no word on if any charges with be filed.

