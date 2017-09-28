Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck on Forest Hill Ave.

RICHMOND, Va. – A pedestrian is fighting to survive after being hit by a car on Forest Hill Avenue Thursday evening.
Police said the crash happened around 6:07 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Forest Hill Ave., near Sheila Lane.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the driver stopped at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.
There is no word on if any charges with be filed.
