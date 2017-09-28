Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals she has breast cancer

LOS ANGELES — Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced she has breast cancer in a post on her official Twitter account.

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” Louis-Dreyfus wrote.

The actress went on to say “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union.”

“The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal healthcare a reality,” she concluded.

The news comes on the heels of what has been a triumphant year for Louis-Dreyfus.

At the Emmy Awards this month, she broke the record for the most Emmys won by a performer for a single role, after snagging her sixth consecutive win for lead actress in a comedy for her work on HBO’s “Veep.”

It was her seventh statue in that category overall as she had previously won in 2006 for “The New Adventures of Old Christine.”

“Veep” co-star Tony Hale re-tweeted the announcement from Louis-Dreyfus.

“We love this woman,” Hale wrote in a caption.

Last month, Louis-Dreyfus talked to Shape magazine about her healthy lifestyle and diet.

“I love vegetables. I should be a vegetarian, and I feel guilty saying I’m not,” she said. “But I like meat and chicken. So I buy organic foods whenever they’re available and shop at my local farmers market whenever I can.”

She said she also stays active and stressed that healthy food was important to her as a mother.

“I have two growing boys,” she said of her sons Henry, 16, and Charles, 11 with husband Brad Hall. “I’m concerned about what goes in their bodies.”

The former “Seinfeld” star is an advocate for both health care and green living, leading to a Mediaplanet feature on her work.

“My actions have an impact on humanity and generations to come,” she told the publication.