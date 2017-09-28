Generous viewers surprise Chesterfield father who had livelihood stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Chesterfield County father is smiling again thanks to generous CBS 6 viewers, one month after his livelihood was stolen.

In August, Robbie Peden told CBS 6 that he made a costly mistake when he ran inside a 7-Eleven convenience store and left his keys inside of his truck.

As he was paying, someone jumped into his truck and drove off with it, along with his trailer and the lawn mower he uses for his lawn care business. The truck was eventually found, but the trailer and lawn equipment were never found.

"If it wasn't for my lawn care, I wouldn't be able to take care of my two kids and pay my bills,” Peden said last month.

The loss was even more devastating for Peden because he has spent the last couple of years turning his life around, a change that has included his 4-month old son and girlfriend of two years.

Peden’s story was shared all across the country and even inspired a generous Illinois couple.

The Diggs family mailed the Chesterfield father a check so he could purchase new lawn equipment for his business.

CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil presented Peden with the check Thursday.

“I’ve never had anybody give me anything. I had something taken from me. I don’t know what to say in words,” Peden said with tears. “This is just awesome, thank you Mr. Diggs and Mrs. Diggs. This will definitely get me a new lawn mower and I appreciate it more than you will ever know.”

Peden said the check is going to pay off the lawn mower that was stolen and was enough to buy a new one.