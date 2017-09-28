Deputies looking for 2 missing teens from Amelia and Cumberland

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. – Deputies in Amelia and Cumberland Counties are asking for the public’s help to find two missing juveniles.

Investigators believe 16-year-old Fasiyyah M Jones of Amelia County is with 16-year-old Eric E. Suchomelly, a missing juvenile from Cumberland County.

Jones was reported missing on September 28, according to the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office.

Jones is described as a black female, 5’2” tall, approx. 120lbs, black hair, brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a neon green t shirt with “Amelia” written on it and black leggings.

Suchomelly is decribed as a white male, 5’10” tall, approx. 150 lbs, black hair, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue and grey Northface hoody, blue jeans, orange and white NIke Air Force shoes.

Investigators say there do not know where the teens are headed or their method of travel at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office 804-561-2118 or Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office 804-492-4120.