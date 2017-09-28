Community Health Fair, Richmond Tattoo & Arts Festival & More

RICHMOND, Va. —

September 29- October 1

25th Annual Richmond Tattoo and Arts Festival, Friday through Sunday at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel Richmond in Midlothian, 1021 Koger Center Boulevard, Richmond. Entertainment, tattoo contests, kids area, live music and more Friday 3 pm – midnight, Saturday noon – Midnight, Sunday noon – 7 pm. For tickets and more information visit https://rvatattooarts.com/info/ or call 804-379-3800.

September 30

Festival of Grapes & Hops – Enjoy shopping, live music, and of course, wine and craft beer tasting. There will be musical entertainment until 5 p.m., and over 75 vendors, artists and crafters from all over the Commonwealth featuring fine handmade jewelry, hand painted wine glasses, hand crafted musical instruments, pottery and ceramics, clothing, original paintings and artwork, antiques and more. Food vendors will also be on hand and all downtown restaurants and shops will be open during the festival for visitors to check out with the free re-entry into the festival. Advance tickets are $20 or $25 at the gate. $10 walk around/non-tasting tickets are also available. For tickets and more information call 804-733-8131, you can also visit the Petersburg Chamber of Commerce at 325 E Washington Street, Petersburg, the Petersburg Visitor Center at 19 Bollingbrook Street, Petersburg, at several retail and restaurant outlets, or on the website at http://www.festivalofgrapesandhops.com/

Family Lifeline and Hardywood Craft Brewery are partnering together to celebrate the 140 year old nonprofit’s milestone anniversary. Honoring their work with Central Virginia’s most vulnerable children, families and seniors, Hardywood is creating a Family Lifeline branded beer, Health, Hope, & Hops, which will be released on Saturday, 1 – 5 pm at 140 Fest, at Hardywood, 2410 Ownby Lane, Richmond. For more details visit http://www.familylifeline.org/.

Sisters Network Central Virginia, Inc. Gift for Life Block Walk / 2nd Community Fair — Saturday, 9 am 1 pm at St James Baptist Church, 2169 New Market Road, Richmond. A community event with Breast cancer Survivors, women’s health information, entertainment, health focused vendors, music, food and so much more. breast cancer Survivor Sheilah Belle from Praise 104.7 serves as our Honorary Chair and Mistress of Ceremony. More details on Facebook Sisters Network Central Virginia Chapter, https://www.facebook.com/SistersNetworkCentralVirginia or call 804-447-4027.

October 1

Party on the Avenues returns for its fourth consecutive year to Richmond’s near West End community of Westhampton. Situated along Libbie Avenue between Patterson and Guthrie Avenues, Party on the Avenues invites visitors to spend a Sunday afternoon relaxing outdoors with friends and family, experiencing the local charm and culture that makes Westhampton unique. Westhampton RVA – Libbie Avenue, between Patterson and Guthrie Avenues, Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Free and open to the public. Details http://www.partyontheavenues.com/