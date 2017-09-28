Big Herm’s as “gouda” as it gets!

RICHMOND, Va. – Fan favorite Big Herm Baskerville of ‘Big Herm’s Kitchen’ is back with a bottle of Guinness. Big Herm cracked open a bottle of brew to make his signature “Guinness Gouda Burgers”. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N. 2nd St. Richmond, VA 23219, and for more information you can visit http://www.bighermscatering.com/

Guinness Gouda Burgers

Ingredients:

· 8 oz. smoked gouda cheese

· 1 lb. ground beef

· 3 purple onions, chopped

· 1/3 cup Guinness beer

· 1/3 cup breadcrumbs

· 1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

· salt and pepper to taste

· 4 hamburger buns

· 1/4 cup dijon mustard

· 1/4 BBQ sauce

· 1 cup fresh arugula

Instructions:

1. Cut four slices off of the smoked gouda and set aside. You’ll use these slices to top the burgers later.

2. Cut remaining smoked gouda into small cubes

3. Add cubed gouda, ground beef, chopped onions, beer, breadcrumbs, Worcestershire, salt and pepper to a medium bowl. Mix everything together until well combined.

4. Divide hamburger mixture into four sections and form each section into a patty.

5. Preheat your grill or pan and place hamburger patties down to sear them on each side for 5-7 minutes (depending on how well done you like your burgers).

6. When the burgers are a few minutes from done, top them with a slice of smoked gouda, let melt

7. Toast burger buns

8. Top with arugula and your favorite sauce