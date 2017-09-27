RICHMOND, Va. – Dr. Stacy Epps, President of the Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia, and Elizabeth Dalton, Epilepsy Advocate, share a fun opportunity to ride your bike for a good cause. The Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia will host the “Tour de Midnight Bike Ride” Saturday, October 14th at the Midnight Brewery in Rockville, VA to raise awareness about epilepsy. There will be two rides to choose from; the 100km ride begins at 9am and the 50km ride begins at 10am. You don’t have to ride to take part in the event, as there will be live music, craft beer, and food trucks onsite to enjoy as you cheer on the bikers. For more information or to register you can visit https://www.bikereg.com/tourdemidnight