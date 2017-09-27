$1 million lottery ticket sold in West End

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Henrico’s West End, according to the Virginia Lottery.

“The winning numbers for the September 26 drawing were 1-10-57-66-75 and the Mega Ball number was 4,” a lottery spokesperson said. “This ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Mega Ball number. That wins Mega Millions’ second prize of $1 million.”

The ticket was purchased at the Hari Sai Exxon, located at 10400 Ridgefield Parkway in Henrico’s far West End.

“Whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize,” the lottery spokesperson said. “The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.”

Since no one matched all winning Mega Millions numbers, the jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has grown to an estimated $20 million.