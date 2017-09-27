Prayers (and donations) needed for severely injured dogs

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is asking the community for help as it tries to save an injured dog’s life.

The agency posted some details and photos to Facebook on Wednesday.

“Two dogs were witnessed possibly thrown out of a car (we are investigating) that have sustained significant injury,” the post began. “One (Starsky) is a sweet year-old male pit with a head injury that has been treated and released while the other (Hutch) is a six-month-old female pit that was not so lucky.”

Hutch suffered a fractured pelvis and multiple fractures in both of her back legs in Monday’s incident, according to the post.

The injuries, according to RACC, will require amputation and surgical repair.

“We (RACC and Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center) have collectively decided to try and save her and we are going to need all your prayers, well wishes and support today,” the post continued.

The agency provided a link for people to donate to help pay for Hutch’s surgery.

This is a developing story.