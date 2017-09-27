Man critically injured after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. – A man is fighting for his life after being shot on Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond Wednesday evening.

Crime Insider sources said around 7:30 p.m. officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike. Upon arrival, officer located a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation. Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.