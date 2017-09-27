Louisa schools raise $25K for Harvey-ravaged Texas schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. -- Six years after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake damaged and destroyed schools in Louisa County, LCPS is passing on the generosity it received after that natural disaster.

In just nine days, the school system raised $25,143.62 for four southeast Texas schools damaged by Hurricane Harvey through the “Pass it On” initiative.

“What a phenomenal idea that just grew and our student body embraced it, our community embraced it our staff embraced it and $25,000 and 9 days later we were sending a nice check to our neighbors in Texas,” said, LCPS Superintendent Doug Straley.

Louisa County Middle School teachers Pam Carpenter and Tony Swain came up with the idea after watching the devastation the Category 4 Hurricane inflicted on Texas.

“I just really felt like it was something we should do because after the earthquake we knew exactly what they are getting ready to go through,” said Swain. “I felt like we really needed to do something to show them we understood and are here to help.”

The majority of Lousia’s 4,900 students contributed to the cause.

“Giving change out of their own pockets,” said Straley. “They could have bought something for themselves, but no, they’re going to pass that generosity onto others just like they received it back in 2011.”

Kayla Banks was in second grade when she remembers falling off a swing set at recess when the earthquake hit.

“It shook really bad,” said Banks who is now in 8th grade at Louisa Middle. “Everybody was crying, I was really nervous.”

Banks remembers how difficult it was after the quake that caused millions in damages. She couldn’t return to her school but support came in from across the country to help them rebuild.

“I know I needed to help them cause they was there when there was an earthquake and help rebuild the school so we could go back, so I know I needed to help them get their school back,” said Banks.

“It’s amazing we can do that,” said Louisa Middle School 8th grader Chase Anderson. “It means we can come together as a team and raise a bunch of money to help somebody out because we are all in it together.”

“I think this kind of project has forever changed them to know they can make a difference they don’t have to sit on the sidelines,” said Carpenter.

For more information on how you can be a part of the “Pass it On” initiative call the Louisa County Central Office at 540-894-5115.​