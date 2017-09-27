Learn how you can wear Henrico Blue

RICHMOND, Va. – Henrico Police Department Sgt. Jermaine Alley and Officer Aliese Alter join us outside near the Weather Garden to discuss the upcoming Diversity in Law Enforcement event. The Event will be held Wednesday, October 4th at 6pm at the Henrico Training Center. The Henrico Police Department recognizes it’s need to have a diverse team to best represent the citizens they serve and look forward to answering your questions. For more information you can visit http://henrico.us/calendar/diversity-law-enforcement-orientation/ or call Officer Aliese Alter at 804-501-5196.