Former band teacher arrested in online child sex sting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A former middle school teacher in Henrico County has been arrested after police said he proposed sex acts to a minor.

Jeffrey Lazenby, who was a band teacher at Quioccosin Middle School, proposed sex acts to a minor via a communication system, such as a cell phone, nine times between March and May, according to court documents.

A grand jury recently indicted the 31-year-old Lazenby.

"The first offense if somebody is convicted of this is a class 5 felony, you can get you up to 10 years in prison and if you are convicted of a second offense, it is one to 20 years with a mandatory minimum of at least one year for each charge," CBS 6 legal analyst Todd Stone said.

Lazenby is not a teacher this school year, according to Henrico schools spokesman Andy Jenks.

"Mr. Lazenby's employment with the school division ended this past June, and it remains our understanding that no current or former students of ours were involved in this matter. We'd refer any further questions to the investigating law enforcement agencies."

Court documents list the nine different dates during last school year where Lazenby allegedly proposed a sex act to a minor. Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the minor was an undercover officer pretending to be a teenager.

"You don't see victim initials in the indictments, so that normally tells you it was an undercover operation where an officer posed as a teen and he had interaction with those officers," said Stone.

Crime Insider sources believe the nine indictments all involve the same undercover officer over that two-month period.

Some neighbors tell CBS 6 they remember seeing officers surround the home where Lazenby lives in Prince Edward County, thinking it was out of the norm.

"It’s usually very quiet around here, don't no one get into trouble," said Ava Allen.

Lazenby is being held at Piedmont Regional Jail with no bond.