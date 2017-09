Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A Henrico school bus was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon, near the intersection of Broad Rock and Belt Boulevard in Richmond.

According to police, a truck pulled out in front of the school bus and the driver swerved to avoid a collision.

There was one child on board the bus at the time, and the child was not injured according to police.

The school bus driver was taken to local hospital for treatment of medical issue.

It is unknown if charges will be filed.