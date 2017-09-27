Final Score Friday Game of the Week (5)Thomas Dale at (2)Dinwiddie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Dinwiddie-Thomas Dale matchup is the classic case of the irresistible force meeting the immovable object. One team puts up offensive numbers at an almost video game like pace while the other's calling card is shutting you down by their "Dark Zone" defense.

Dinwiddie is averaging almost 55 points per game this season, scoring 60 or more points three times. Thomas Dale can also score, averaging over 33 points a game. But it's their defense that has been the hallmark under Head Coach Kevin Tucker, limiting opponents to an average of just over 10 points a game this year.

"They do a great job of tackling and getting you on the ground" Billy Mills (Dinwiddie Head Coach) said about Thomas Dale's defense. "It's going to be a physical football game. They do a great job of preparing. We know we're going to have to dot our I's and cross our T's."

"Each year you play Dinwiddie, you know their offense is going to be exceptional" Kevin Tucker (Thomas Dale Head Coach) said about Dinwiddie's offense. "Luckily on our end, I feel I have a great coordinator and a great group of kids who get themselves ready defensively week in and week out."

Since 2010, the Generals hold a slim 4-3 advantage in the series but have scored 30 or more points just once during that span against the Knights' defense.