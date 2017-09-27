Cracklegate? iPhone 8 users report audio issues

Bendgate. Hissgate. Now, Cracklegate?

Some early adopters of the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have reported issues stemming from the built-in earpiece. The complaints call out a cracking or static sound when making a cellular or FaceTime call.

“We are aware of the issue which is affecting customers in a small number of cases,” an Apple spokesman told CNN Tech. “Our team is at work on a fix, which will be included in an upcoming software release.”

Related: The iPhone 8 has landed

The complaints, first reported by The Verge, have surfaced on sites such as Reddit, Apple’s support page and MacRumors forums. The issues appear to impact some users across wireless carriers.

Related: Apple Watch Series 3 is having connectivity issues

Last year, some iPhone 7 and 7 Plus users complained the devices made a hissing or buzzing sound when processor-intensive apps, such as games, were used. The phenomenon was dubbed “Hissgate” on social media sites.

Previously, “Bendate” was born following the release of the iPhone 6 Plus. Users discovered the larger-sized smartphone bent when under certain amounts of pressure.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 aren’t the only new devices with complaints. The company confirmed last week that its Apple Watch Series 3 experienced issues connecting to LTE networks.

The built-in cellular connection, a first for the Apple Watch, has been a major selling point for the new device. Apple said it would investigate a fix for a future software release.