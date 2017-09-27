ArtoberVA is BACK and better than ever

RICHMOND, Va. – Get ready for 31 days of art, culture and community with the artoberVA celebration of the Richmond area’s thriving arts community! Terry Gau of CultureWorks visits to get us excited about the events happening around town through the month of October. Terry shares the fun new features of the artoberVA calendar so residents and visitors of the River City can easily navigate the Richmond arts scene. For more information you can visit https://artoberva.com/ and http://www.richmondcultureworks.org/ and use the hashtag #artoberVA on social media to join the conversation.