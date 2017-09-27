Another 90° autumn day before a big cool-down

RICHMOND, Va. — The high temperature hit 90° again Wednesday afternoon, making it the third 90° high in six days.

Highs across the area ranged from the lower 80s to the lower 90s.

Wednesday’s 90° high in Richmond marked the 42nd day of 90° or hotter this year, which is a normal total. The hottest day of the year was when we hit 101° on July 22.

A cold front will pass through Thursday morning, bringing cooler and less humid air to the region. Humidity levels will drop during Thursday and stay quite low into early next week.

This return to cooler and less humid air will not be permanent. It will turn warmer and a little more humid later next week.

Chances for rainfall through the next ten days remain slim.

