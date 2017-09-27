9th Annual Festival of Grapes and Hops

RICHMOND, Va. —

Sip and Celebrate the 9th Annual Festival of Grapes & Hops – Saturday, September 30th, 11 am – 5 pm, in historic Downtown Petersburg, near the Historic Farmer’s Market.

Enjoy shopping, live music, and of course, wine and craft beer tasting. There will be musical entertainment until 5 p.m., and over 75 vendors, artists and crafters from all over the Commonwealth featuring fine handmade jewelry, hand painted wine glasses, hand crafted musical instruments, pottery and ceramics, clothing, original paintings and artwork, antiques and more.

Food vendors will also be on hand and all downtown restaurants and shops will be open during the festival for visitors to check out with the free re-entry into the festival. Advance tickets are $20 or $25 at the gate. $10 walk around/non-tasting tickets are also available. For tickets and more information call 804-733-8131, you can also visit the Petersburg Chamber of Commerce at 325 E Washington Street, Petersburg, the Petersburg Visitor Center at 19 Bollingbrook Street, Petersburg, at several retail and restaurant outlets, or on the website at http://www.festivalofgrapesandhops.com/