Where is Keeshae? One year later, young Richmond woman still missing

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's an anniversary that came fast and without answers. Where is Keeshae Jacobs?

Her mom held a prayer vigil Tuesday night hoping it would touch the heart of someone who knows where she is.

"Our loved one Keeshae Jacobs is out there somewhere and we are asking by the Holy Spirit to find her and bring her home," said the pastor.

For 365 days, a South Richmond mother has waited for her daughter’s safe return.

"I just never thought it would be my daughter,” said Toni Jacobs. “She is still missing, and I know someone knows something, but they don't want to help."

Keeshae mysteriously disappeared after going with a friend to a home at the corner of 31st and Broad Street. Since then, detectives have canvassed that area, passed out fliers, and conducted searches of a home, but still no Keeshae.

Tuesday night, detectives, family and friends joined hands and forces to plea once again for those with information to come forward.

"I had a dream about her,” said one friend. “I know she is still here."

At Tuesday’s gathering, it seemed hope was not lost, but somehow rejuvenated with the stroke of a sharpie: messages were written on balloons. One of the lead detectives wrote, "Be with us."

Trusting in faith, Toni Jacobs says it's a message they are all hoping comes true.

"I'll never give up,” said Jacobs. “You're stuck with me."

She rejoined the gathering, adding her voice to the crowd’s. "We love you Keeshae. Please come home."

Jacobs is described as a black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on her right foot, right leg and right hand of a leaf, paws and a flower, respectively.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Keeshae Jacobs, call Major Crimes Detective William Thompson at 804-646-3925 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.