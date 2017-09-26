Video shows missing Virginia Beach woman’s car entering, exiting Army base

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- The FBI has released new video of a missing Virginia Beach woman's car entering and leaving Joint Expeditionary Base-Little Creek on September 18.

The video shows Ashanti Billie's white Mini Cooper entering JEB Gate 3 at approximately 4:44 a.m. Billie worked at the Blimpie sandwich shop on base, WTKR reports.

According to the FBI, there was an accident on the base and the car was turned around. Video shows the car coming back out of the gate at approximately 4:47 a.m.

After coming out of Gate 3, Billie drove to Gate 1 and entered the base there just before 5 a.m.

That's the last time Billie's car was seen until it was found in Ocean View the Saturday after her disappearance.

Police said Billie is being considered a missing person under suspicious circumstances due to the uncharacteristic behavior of her not showing up to work or school on September 18.

Her dad, Meltony Billie, told News 3 her cell phone was found in a dumpster.

He also said she moved to the area in August to go to culinary school and to follow her dream.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the 19-year-old's location.

#FBI is seeking info. in the disappearance of Ashanti Billie in Norfolk, VA. Up to $10,000 reward being offered: https://t.co/PUYpLSBTSS pic.twitter.com/DJWcDI3PbU — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) September 25, 2017