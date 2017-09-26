“ON GOLDEN POND” starring Joyce DeWitt

RICHMOND, Va. – Veteran TV Actress Joyce DeWitt joins actor Joe Inscoe for Riverside Center For The Performing Arts’ latest offering, “On Golden Pond.” Joyce, Joe, and Patrick A’Hearn, the Producing Artistic Director talked about the new stage play and what viewers can expect when the curtain rises on stage October 4th through November 19th. All shows will be held at their home theater located at 95 Riverside Parkway in Fredericksburg. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit http://www.riversidedt.com/