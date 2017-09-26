Man accused of pulling gun, robbing victim after card game goes wrong

HOPEWELL, Va. — A Hopewell man has been arrested after being accused of pulling a firearm and robbing an acquaintance after a card game went wrong this weekend.

Police said the incident happened Sunday, September 24, 2017 around 2:15 p.m. Officers responded to the 500 Block of Bolling Court for an armed robbery call.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was playing cards with an acquaintance who subsequently brandished a firearm, stole his money and then fled the area,” said a police spokesperson.

The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Davonta Peterson.

Peterson was arrested Tuesday morning, September 26 on warrants for armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He was transported to the Riverside Regional Jail where he is currently being held pending his arraignment.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact lead Detective Cameron List of the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2284. Additionally, any person(s) who have information on this or any other crime occurring in the City of Hopewell may contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers in Hopewell at 541-2202 or in Prince George County at 733-2777.