Make room for SAVOR

RICHMOND, Va. - The Doorways, a non-profit which provides lodging for patients and their families who travel to Richmond for specialized medical care, is hosting it’s largest annual fundraiser this October 7th at the Jefferson Hotel. The Doorways President/CEO Stacy Brinkley and Davis & Green Project Manager Greg Green join us to discuss the current renovations and projects in store for the facility. The largest annual fundraising event, titled SAVOR, features cuisine from national and international awarded chefs and locally acclaimed restaurateurs. For more information or to purchase tickets you can visit www.rvasavor.com and www.thedoorways.org

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY DAVIS & GREEN ELECTRICAL }