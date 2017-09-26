× Couple last seen running from home left behind 200 marijuana plants

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — Investigators are looking for a Caroline County couple who ran from their Woodford-area home and left behind more than 200 marijuana plants, police said.

Caroline Sheriff’s deputies were knocking on doors and looking for clues September 21 while investigating a grand larceny along Fredericksburg Turnpike.

“Upon arrival, deputies immediately detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the property. The residents of the home ran from the deputies into a wooded area to the rear of the home,” a Caroline Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “Narcotics investigators, additional CCSO deputies, and a Spotsylvania County deputy along with his tracking canine responded to the home to aid in the search for the residents. While deputies and the canine searched the surrounding wooded area for the residents, narcotics investigators obtained a search warrant.”

Inside the home, investigators found more than 200 marijuana plants that were “being grown in several sophisticated and elaborate buildings on the property, designed for hydroponic growing.”

Sy Reilly Jarvis, of Florida, and Rachael Erin Jarvis of Woodford, are now wanted by the sheriff’s office.

“Each of the adults are charged with manufacturing marijuana, conspiracy to manufacture marijuana, and three counts of child endangerment,” the sheriff’s spokesperson said. “The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating these individuals.”

Witnesses can email news tips and photos here. Anyone with information can call Investigator Lewis at 804-633-5400 or 804-633-1033.