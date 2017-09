RICHMOND, Va. – Celebrate the fun and flavors of Autumn at The Gallmeyer Farms Fall Festival Friday, September 30th and Saturday, October 1st from 10am to 5pm. Owner and Farmer Steve Gallmeyer shows us some of the flowers, pumpkins, and fresh local honey that will be offered at the event. This is a FREE family friendly event that offers a pumpkin patch, hayrides, bounce house, and strawbale maze. For more information you can visit http://gallmeyerfarms.com/