Man charged with homicide in Valentine’s Day heroin death

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The man who Chesterfield Police said provided heroin used in a fatal Valentine’s Day drug overdose has been indicted on a felony homicide charge.

Charles R. Dobson Jr., 28, turned himself in to police back in May and was served with a warrant for distribution of a controlled substance.

Then, on September 18, a Chesterfield County Grand Jury indicted Dobson on the felony homicide charge. Dobson was arrested September 20 and released on $5,000 bond the next day.

Dobson stands accused of providing the heroin that 27-year-old Christian C. Ortman used during a fatal overdose on February 14, 2016.

“At about 11 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2016, police responded to a cardiac arrest at a residence in the 5000 block of Caldwell Avenue,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “The victim, Christian C. Ortman, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation indicated that Ortman, of the 5000 block of Caldwell Avenue, died as a result of a heroin overdose.”

Ortman, born in Los Angeles, spent most of his life in Central Virginia, according to his online obituary.

“Spending the majority of his adult life as a tow truck driver, he enjoyed his many late nights on the road,” it read. “[He was] known for his infectious happiness and strength in friendship.”

Dobson had moved to California after Ortman’s death. Police did not disclose the extent of the relationship between Dobson and Ortman prior to Ortman’s death.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.