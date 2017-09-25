Woman’s car gone after Henrico hotel clerk gave keys to wrong person

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO, Va. -- A silver 1996 Acura 2.5 TL is all Shelby Durham says tshe had left after losing her job and her home. She’s now even more upset because last weekend she says that too, was taken from her.

The reported car theft also wiped out many of her children’s possessions. She says it was stolen from outside of a West End hotel she has been staying in with her two children and her boyfriend.

“Cars seats, strollers, a full box of wipes," Durham said. "There was paperwork in there because my son had just gotten out of the hospital. So a lot of stuff that I need is now gone.”

The mom of two is staying at the Hotel-I 64 in the 6500 block of West Broad Street. She says Saturday after coming back in from running errands, her hands were full. She says she was carrying her one-year-old baby, her bags and she was getting her vomiting two year old out of the back seat.

Durham mistakenly left the car keys dangling in the door. A good Samaritan, James Coleman spotted Durham’s keys and turned them into the hotel’s front desk. Before he went in, he said a man approached him about the keys.

“He said he thought the keys belonged to a lady with two children,” Coleman said. That woman had been staying on the same floor as Durham, according to the hotel manager who spoke with CBS 6. Both Coleman and Durham say that other woman looked at the car keys and told the clerk that they weren’t hers. Moments later, Durham says the man who approached Coleman went back to the front desk.

“And he said he was there to get the keys for the woman," Durham said. "Then the car was gone.” Coleman said he feels terrible about the whole ordeal. He said that he turned the keys in because he feared if he left them in the car door, someone would come along and steal it. He said he never expected the keys to be given away to someone without any verification.

Coleman said he feels terrible about the whole ordeal. He said that he turned the keys in because he feared if he left them in the car door, someone would come along and steal it. He said he never expected the keys to be given away to someone without any verification.

“The clerk did not do due diligence. There has to be some type of verification. You don’t just hand the keys to any person. I mean, verify something. The license plate, the registration. Tell what’s in the car and things like that,” Coleman said.

Henrico police verified that Durham did file a police report that day. Now she is begging anyone who sees the silver Acura TL to contact police.

"I’ve called tow companies and it’s not there," Durham said. "I’ve called junkyards and parts places in case they try to sell it. It’s not there. So to me, that means it is still out here somewhere."

She also wants police to review hotel surveillance video so they can see who got their hands on her keys and her car.