Mother of missing Keeshae Jacobs: ‘We haven’t given up’

RICHMOND, Va. — Tuesday marks one year for Southside mom Toni Jacobs since her daughter Keeshae vanished without a trace after visiting a home in Church Hill.

Since then flyers have been handed out, search warrants executed but still no Keeshae.

The 21-year-old was last seen in Chimborazo Park on September 26, 2016.

Her mom believes somebody knows something and may be scared to come forward. So Jacobs will have a candlelight prayer service at her Southside apartment Tuesday night.

“If Keeshae could see this or watch this she knows that we haven’t given up and we haven’t forgotten about her. That’s our most important thing,” said Toni Jacobs.

Jacobs is described as a black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on her right foot, right leg and right hand of a leaf, paws and a flower, respectively.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Keeshae Jacobs, call Major Crimes Detective William Thompson at 804-646-3925 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.