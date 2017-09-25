Missing children found safe, Va. mom arrested after multi-state search

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Three children reported missing from Portsmouth, Virginia last week were found unharmed in New York City, according to a spokesperson with the U.S. Marshals Office.

Their mother, 35-year-old Asia Lamb, was taken into custody and charged with three counts of felony abduction.

The children’s father called police when the children failed to go to school on September 11.

“It is alleged [Lamb] violated the terms of a court order governing the visitation of her children. An investigation was launched by Portsmouth Police Department when Lamb did not return the children from a weekend visit,” the U.S. Marshal’s spokesperson said. “Lamb then refused to return the children despite being instructed to do so by Portsmouth investigators.”

An alert was issued Friday when Portsmouth Police believed Lamb had left Virginia with the children.

“This morning, the U.S. Marshals New York New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force located Lamb and all three children at an apartment in the Bronx. Lamb was taken into custody, and the children are in the process of being returned to family,” the U.S. Marshal’s spokesperson said.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to call Portsmouth Police at 757-393-5300 or Detective Mannings at 757-718-6781.