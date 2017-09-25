How About Some Lovin’ from The Oven with Cakes by Favienne?

RICHMOND, Va. – Favienne Roop, Chef-Owner of Cakes By Favienne made her debut today in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen and shared her recipe for the perfect Fall-Inspired dessert – Pumpkin Streusel Coffee Cake. Favi also shows us how to make a fresh “pumpkin puree” that can be used in a variety of Fall-flavored sweets. For more information or to order a cake for your special occasion you can visit http://www.cakesbyfavienne.com/

PUMPKIN COFFEE CAKE WITH STREUSEL

YIELD: 12 PIECES

PREP TIME:20 MINUTES

COOK TIME:50 MINUTES

TOTAL TIME:1 HOUR 10 MINUTES

INGREDIENTS:

For the streusel:

• 1 cup brown sugar

• 1/2 cup granulated sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 1/2 tablespoons cinnamon

• 1 cup butter, melted

• 2 1/2 cups flour

For the cake:

• 3 cups all purpose flour

• 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

• 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

• 1 tablespoon cinnamon

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1 cup brown cup sugar

• 1/2 cup granulated sugar

• 1 cup (2 sticks) butter, room temperature

• 2 eggs

• 2 (15 ounce) cans pumpkin puree

DIRECTIONS:

• Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9×13 baking dish with non-stick spray.

• To prepare the streusel, stir together the sugars, cinnamon, salt, and melted butter in a medium mixing bowl until well combined.

• Stir in the flour. Set aside while you prepare the cake batter.

• Add the flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt to a large mixing bowl and whisk to combine.

• Add the sugars and butter to a medium mixing bowl and beat with a mixer until light and fluffy.

• Beat in the eggs and pumpkin until just combined.

• Add the pumpkin mixture to the flour mixture and stir until just combined.

• Spread cake batter into prepared pan.

• Take the streusel topping in your hands and press together to form large crumbs. Top the cake with the streusel. It will seem like too much, but use it all for the best streusel experience.

• Bake for 50 minutes or until a tester inserted in the middle comes out mostly clean.