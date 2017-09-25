Drink Richmond bus stops at local breweries, cideries and distilleries

RICHMOND, Va. — A tourism service aimed at highlighting the craft beer and booze industries has ventured out from Williamsburg and pulled into Richmond.

Drink Richmond, a bus tour service that hauls riders to local breweries, cideries and distilleries, started providing local tours in August.

The service, which aims to educate participants about the facilities and their processes, is an extension of Drink Williamsburg, co-founded by Adam Theis and Lance Zaal in 2016.

Drink Richmond provides a 14-person bus that heads to three booze-producing spots in town, with drinks, tastings and tours included. It departs from Union Market in Church Hill and lasts around 3.5 hours. Tickets go for $60.

The bus is outfitted with inward-facing, limousine-style seating and hardwood floors. It is available for private parties and custom tours as well.

Drink Richmond earns revenue from ticket sales and in turn pays the establishments for drinks in advance.

“We have an ABC license, and we pay for alcohol so it’s seamless for the guests … There are no transactions when you’re there,” Theis said.

Despite the accommodations, he said, Drink Richmond is not a party bus.

Click here to keep reading on RichmondBizSense.