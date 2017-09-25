Slain Louisa mom had ‘radiant smile’ and the ‘biggest heart’

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Dawn Meade’s son is speaking out about his slain mother.

Meade, 40, was killed Thursday night in what Louisa detectives called a hit-and-run incident.

Meade’s estranged boyfriend, 30-year-old Gregory P. Veres, was later arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Murder.

“I lost my mother unexpectedly to domestic violence. She was taken from this world tragically and way too soon,” Meade’s son Joseph Muratori said. “She dedicated herself to giving a better life to me. She had the most radiating smile and the biggest heart.”

Muratori said his mother moved from Connecticut to Virginia in an effort to “better her life.”

“She began telling me what was happening. I begged my mother to come home,” Muratori said.

Investigators determined Meade and Veres had been in a relationship for approximately two years.

Meade was discovered just outside of the rear gate of the Blue Ridge Shores Subdivision on Firehouse Drive at approximately 8 a.m. Friday. She appeared to have been struck by a vehicle and it was later determined that she was killed in a hit-and-run that occurred around midnight the night before.

“Mom you were taken from us to soon. When the sun rises in the sky and sets beneath the shoreline, it shines your beauty on everything it touches. You will never really leave us. You are everywhere that is beautiful. You don’t understand what I would give up or do to hear your voice one more time or give you the biggest hug of all time,” Muratori said.

Muratori set-up a GoFundMe account in an effort to raise money for funeral costs.

“I need help getting my mom back to Connecticut from Virginia… so I can bury her where she belongs – with her family,” he wrote. “I am one of the very few family members she has left. Funeral arrangements are difficult enough as it is to plan, but the financial burden and responsibility that comes along with it only stresses me and my family out more.”

Veres was due in court Monday for a hearing related to this case.