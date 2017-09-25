Charlottesville Police spend nearly $70,000 for Unite the Right rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Charlottesville Police Department spent nearly $70,000 in expenses for the Unite the Right rally on August 12.

The department said their response to the rally cost the city more than $50,000 in salaries, $14,000 in logistics, and $5,000 for quartermaster costs.

The salaries figure includes nearly 44,000 in overtime for Charlottesville police officers, $3,300 worth of salaries for deputies from the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office and $2,300 of salaries for Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail staff.

Logistics costs include more than $2,000 for hotel and lodging, $700 in food expenses, and more than 1,600 for IT Equipment.

The near 70,000 worth of expenses doesn’t include the cost for Virginia State Troopers who responded to the deadly rally.