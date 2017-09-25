Vote for best CBS6 Instagram takeover; winner’s nonprofit gets cash

RICHMOND, Va. – This summer CBS 6 turned over our Instagram account to local makers in Richmond. A diverse roster of folks accepted the invite and used #CBS6Takeover to share their personal story and what they love about Richmond. We did this as a way to connect more people in the community.

The theme this year was RVA Makers; the artisans, fabricators, designers, tinkerers, and influencers whose work helps shape metro-Richmond. At the end of each takeover, the hosts all answered the same question: “What is your dream for Richmond?”

Now it’s up to you to vote for who had the best Instagram takeover. We will donate $200 to their charity of choice. Click on the person’s name to see their Instagram takeover and learn more about them. Or click here to see them all.

Voting closes at midnight, Oct. 3, 2017.

THE TAKEOVER HOSTS’ CHOSEN NONPROFITS AND THEIR DREAMS FOR RICHMOND

Week 1 was Studio Two Three, a studio that opened in 2009 and has since doubled in size with its move over to Scott’s Addition. Artists have 24/7 access to studios, and printmaking equipment and the public has access to the retail store and educational classes Tuesday through Saturday. During their takeover, Studio Two Three showed you around their new digs.

Studio Two Three chosen non-profit: Girls Rock! RVA,

Our wish for Richmond is that Studio Two Three is a destination for arts and culture for decades to come! #cbs6takeover #scottsaddition #rva #rvamakers #s23rva #printmaking #photography A post shared by WTVR CBS 6 (@cbs6) on Jul 11, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

Week 2 was hosted by “social entrepreneur and consultant” Kelli Lemon, who took over to get people hyped about Richmond. She non-stop ran around the city to highlight her favorite things and even abandoned some art for a lucky viewer.

Kelli Lemon’s chosen non-profit: The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club in Church Hill.

Week 3 artist Noah Scalin, currently the first Artist in Residence at the VCU School of Business, took over to talk about art, his numerous projects and things about Richmond that bring him inspiration.

Noah Scalin chosen non-profit: Art on Wheels.

Week 4 featured Hamilton Glass, a well-known muralist who in 2013 shifted away from architectural design to focus on art full-time. That’s been working out really well for him. He shared his art and talked about his favorite collaborators and spots in Richmond. He even had some giveaways for people who followed along throughout the day.

Hamilton Glass non-profit: Art180.

Week 5 was High Point Barbershop, craftsmen who have shaken up the local barbershop scene. Their takeover was all about the culture of their two shops and the people who walk through the doors.

High Point Barbershop’s chosen non-profit: Ring Dog Rescue.

What is our dream for Richmond? We are so lucky to be smack dab in the center of this community. The city is undoubtedly growing and becoming a nationally recognized destination for all the amazing things it has to offer. Our hope is that with growth, Richmond will continue to support the local makers and dreamers who have made us who we are today. Celebrate the diversity and culture of this city and always stay true! #cbs6takeovertuesday #highpointbarbershop #richmond A post shared by WTVR CBS 6 (@cbs6) on Aug 15, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

Week 6 was the independent, locally owned Richmond Magazine, which first launched in the late 1970s and has helped bring the latest news on Richmond’s culture to thousands of readers. The magazine’s tagline is “Let us be your neighbor in the know.”

Richmond Magazine’s chosen non-profit: Art180.

Week 7 was hosted by Bert Green of SolarMill, a sustainable manufacturing company that makes its own line of housewares and home decor using solar powered machinery. He took viewers inside his work shop to explain his technology and what he makes with it.

Bert Green’s chosen non-profit: RVAMakers.

Week 8 brought out photographer Luke Witt to show viewers the Richmond he loves, through his lens. His unofficial job is RVA cheerleader, but with a camera not pompoms. He usually spends around 20 hours a week in pursuit of photographs and moments.

Luke Witt’s chosen non-profit: Next Move Program.

Week 9, the final takeover was hosted by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who used his takeover to show you a day in his life. The best person to wrap up the summer #CBS6Takeover series was the city’s chief navigator, the man who helps shape policy in Richmond.

Mayor Stoney’s chosen non-profit: Peter Paul Development Center