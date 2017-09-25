Vote for best CBS6 Instagram takeover; winner’s nonprofit gets cash
RICHMOND, Va. – This summer CBS 6 turned over our Instagram account to local makers in Richmond. A diverse roster of folks accepted the invite and used #CBS6Takeover to share their personal story and what they love about Richmond. We did this as a way to connect more people in the community.
The theme this year was RVA Makers; the artisans, fabricators, designers, tinkerers, and influencers whose work helps shape metro-Richmond. At the end of each takeover, the hosts all answered the same question: “What is your dream for Richmond?”
Now it’s up to you to vote for who had the best Instagram takeover. We will donate $200 to their charity of choice. Click on the person’s name to see their Instagram takeover and learn more about them. Or click here to see them all.
Voting closes at midnight, Oct. 3, 2017.
THE TAKEOVER HOSTS’ CHOSEN NONPROFITS AND THEIR DREAMS FOR RICHMOND
Week 1 was Studio Two Three, a studio that opened in 2009 and has since doubled in size with its move over to Scott’s Addition. Artists have 24/7 access to studios, and printmaking equipment and the public has access to the retail store and educational classes Tuesday through Saturday. During their takeover, Studio Two Three showed you around their new digs.
Studio Two Three chosen non-profit: Girls Rock! RVA,
Week 2 was hosted by “social entrepreneur and consultant” Kelli Lemon, who took over to get people hyped about Richmond. She non-stop ran around the city to highlight her favorite things and even abandoned some art for a lucky viewer.
Kelli Lemon’s chosen non-profit: The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club in Church Hill.
Kelli Lemon @likethefruit #CBS6TakeOverTuesday Q6: What is your dream for Richmond? (Last question of the day). A6: I want Richmond to be more inclusive. Old southern history… populated by a new young urban scene. But we are still separated by race and class. I want #RVA to respect #Richmond. Yes.. We've come a long way, but we still live a #TaleofTwoCities ! We need to connect, communicate and collaborate more! We can not move forward if we don't recognize how far we've come and who helped us make those changes. We brag about our culinary scene.. but most don't know anything about our food deserts. We have award winning research Universities but our public school system is failing. 8.1 people move to the City of Richmond each day… but what's our solution for affordable public housing and those that are being pushed out due to gentrification. WE HAVE TO VOTE IN LOCAL ELECTIONS! We have to hold those in office accountable and be more vocal about the changes we want to see in OUR CITY! And it is my passion and purpose to not "Die with my Dreams"! Thanks #CBS6 for letting me show people #WhatMakesMeRichmond #KelliLemon #LiveRICHmond #DopeAndDifferent #VisitRichmond 📷 @mcqueenofhearts 👕 #SelfPromoted @rita_ree
Week 3 artist Noah Scalin, currently the first Artist in Residence at the VCU School of Business, took over to talk about art, his numerous projects and things about Richmond that bring him inspiration.
Noah Scalin chosen non-profit: Art on Wheels.
@NoahScalin #CBS6TakeoverTuesday. Q9: What’s your dream for Richmond? A: My dream is that #RVA realizes that its best resources are already here – we just have to cultivate and support them even more. Local businesses, artists and diverse communities: our greatest assets aren’t in the past they’re in the here and now! People like Ward Tefft of @ChopSueyBooks (who started publishing books with my very own #SkullADay monograph as the inaugural title!), Marc "Cheats" Cheatham of @TheCheatsMovement (and multiple amazing podcasts) and Larkin Garbee of @804rva & Innovation Villages (and so much more) are right now creating the Richmond that I love living in and am excited about having my daughter grow up in as well. Thanks for letting me share with you today! I hope you'll follow what I'm up to at @noahscalin & @leagueofspacepirates and join me on First Friday Spetember 1st at @gallery5arts for the opening of the 130 Years of #Übercorp exhibition I curated! #howdoyouRVA #rvamakers #cbs6takeover #richmondiscreative #creativesprint #WeSeeIt
Week 4 featured Hamilton Glass, a well-known muralist who in 2013 shifted away from architectural design to focus on art full-time. That’s been working out really well for him. He shared his art and talked about his favorite collaborators and spots in Richmond. He even had some giveaways for people who followed along throughout the day.
Hamilton Glass non-profit: Art180.
Hamilton Glass @hamglass for #CBS6Takeover Tuesday. For my last post I’m going to end this takeover with thoughts on my dreams for Richmond. Richmond turned me into the hard working artist I am today! My dream for Richmond is for the creative community to continue to grow and be one of the major forces that defines what our community is and will be. There is no place I’d rather be than in this town with the doers and #RVAmakers that walk these streets and inspire me everyday. RVA has changed and progressed so much since I moved here and I am proud to be apart of such a special community. Thank you Richmond I hope you allow me to keep painting in this beautiful city! #whosham #tuesdaytakeover #art #artlife #rvaart #rvaarts #rvamurals #wallart #virginia #va #thankyou
Week 5 was High Point Barbershop, craftsmen who have shaken up the local barbershop scene. Their takeover was all about the culture of their two shops and the people who walk through the doors.
High Point Barbershop’s chosen non-profit: Ring Dog Rescue.
What is our dream for Richmond? We are so lucky to be smack dab in the center of this community. The city is undoubtedly growing and becoming a nationally recognized destination for all the amazing things it has to offer. Our hope is that with growth, Richmond will continue to support the local makers and dreamers who have made us who we are today. Celebrate the diversity and culture of this city and always stay true! #cbs6takeovertuesday #highpointbarbershop #richmond
Week 6 was the independent, locally owned Richmond Magazine, which first launched in the late 1970s and has helped bring the latest news on Richmond’s culture to thousands of readers. The magazine’s tagline is “Let us be your neighbor in the know.”
Richmond Magazine’s chosen non-profit: Art180.
Q: What is your dream for Richmond? That there will be more opportunities through which residents of the #RVA region can get to know one another over a meal or two (like these participants in @Richmondmag's #unmaskingrva series), and really listen to one another’s history and experiences. Those conversations will push Richmond forward. @dinerenblancrva @feastrva #comingtothetable Thanks, @cbs6, for inviting us to "take over" today, and thanks, #RVA! #cbs6takeovertuesday #cbs6takeover
Week 7 was hosted by Bert Green of SolarMill, a sustainable manufacturing company that makes its own line of housewares and home decor using solar powered machinery. He took viewers inside his work shop to explain his technology and what he makes with it.
Bert Green’s chosen non-profit: RVAMakers.
My dream for #RVA is to become a solar powered city. Look at how much we've cleaned up the river in the past 20 years and how beautiful our city already is. How great would it be for us to also be one of the cleanest, most-ecofriendly cities in the world?🏞🌃🛤⛲️🌤💧🌱 . . Follow ➡️ @solarmill for more solar inspiration. ☀️😎 . . . . . . #cbs6takeover #cbsnews 👁 #cbs6takeovertuesday #rvacreates #rva #rvamakers ✨ #solarmill #manufacturer #makersgonnamake #makersmovement 🔩 #greenliving 🌱 #madewithsunshine ☀️ #industrialdesign #productdesign 🛠 #instamachinist 🗜#engineering 📐#design 💡#designer 🖊#solar #cleantech #c2c #sustyle #susty
Week 8 brought out photographer Luke Witt to show viewers the Richmond he loves, through his lens. His unofficial job is RVA cheerleader, but with a camera not pompoms. He usually spends around 20 hours a week in pursuit of photographs and moments.
Luke Witt’s chosen non-profit: Next Move Program.
Good Morning Richmond!!! @alukewitt here with the Instagram takeover on this beautiful Tuesday morning!! Hope everyone, students, teachers, and administrators have a great first day of school! I'm opening up with my dream of Richmond from this sunrise view of the Canal Basin. This city is known for it's intersections, whether it be the famous triple crossing, the 64 95 interchange, or the roundabouts on Monument Avenue. I foresee this city becoming a national intersection for intellectual discussions when discussing art, history, architecture, and innovation! We have so much to offer here in #RVA, let's work together to keep ideas flowing!
Week 9, the final takeover was hosted by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who used his takeover to show you a day in his life. The best person to wrap up the summer #CBS6Takeover series was the city’s chief navigator, the man who helps shape policy in Richmond.
Mayor Stoney’s chosen non-profit: Peter Paul Development Center