Woman found dead after Louisa hit and run identified

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman who was found dead by a neighbor Friday morning following a Thursday night hit-and-run incident.

Detectives say that 40-year-old Dawn Marie Meade was discovered just outside of the rear gate of the Blue Ridge Shores Subdivision on Firehouse Drive at approximately 8 a.m. Friday morning by a neighbor. She appeared to have been struck by a vehicle and it was later determined that she was killed in a hit-and-run that occurred around midnight the night before.

Sheriff’s detectives identified the driver of the vehicle as 30-year-old Gregory P. Veres and took him into custody Friday after questioning him about the incident when he called in reporting that his car was heavily damaged. Veres has been charged with second degree murder and is currently being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange County.

Investigators determined that Meade and Veres had been in a relationship for approximately two years and had recently moved to Louisa County from Connecticut.

Veres is scheduled to appear in the Louisa County General District Court Monday morning at 9 a.m.