Watch star-studded ‘Concert for Charlottesville’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The star-studded “Concert for Charlottesville” — an evening of music and unity — organized by the Dave Matthews Band is taking place at Sunday evening at Scott Stadium.

The concert also features Justin Timberlake, Pharrell, Ariana Grande, Chris Stapleton, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, The Roots and Cage the Elephant.

While the concert is free, attendees were encouraged to make a donation the Concert for Charlottesville Fund which benefits the victims of the violent August rallies in Charlottesville, their families and first responders. Click here if you would like to make a donation.

