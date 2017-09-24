Thousands attend VA PrideFest in Richmond: ‘It’s just love’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thousands of people attended VA PrideFest on Brown's Island Saturday afternoon.

Virginia Pride organizers said the event is the largest celebrations of diversity among the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender communities in the Commonwealth.

The free, family-friendly event featured live performances, local food vendors and all kinds of activities.

Many of the attendees said they were proud of how much more welcoming the city has become.

“It's different than everyday here in Richmond,” Jasmine Payne, who attended the festival, said. “I've lived here my own life and pride is special. There is a different energy. It's just love and excitement and just openness and happiness."

RIGHT NOW: @TerryMcAuliffe accepting award from VA Pride in #RVA; 'I vetoed every bills that would hurt LGBT & women' @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/xKje80jnVF — Brendan King CBS 6 (@ImBrendanKing) September 23, 2017

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe received an award at the event.

Officers with the Richmond Police Department were also on hand.

VA PRIDE 2017: so many amazing people having a fantastic time on browns island at #VAPRIDE2017 pic.twitter.com/iNn2fn5pA7 — Capt. Dan Minton (@RPDCaptDan) September 23, 2017

VA PRIDE 2017: community partners from all over #RVA have come out to support #VAPRIDE2017 #LoveNotHate pic.twitter.com/onEAaf2Iv7 — Capt. Dan Minton (@RPDCaptDan) September 23, 2017

VA PRIDE 2017: @CCPDVa officer Elliott Anderson showing his hula hoop talents as well. Thanks to @soulAeria #CommunityPolicing #VAPRIDE2017 pic.twitter.com/1UxIhjdMHe — Capt. Dan Minton (@RPDCaptDan) September 23, 2017

The festival raises money for college scholarships for LGBTQ students in the state.